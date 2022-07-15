Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $462.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

