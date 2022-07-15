The Gap, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

GAP stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of GAP by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GAP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

