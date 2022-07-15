First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,227,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 476,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 328,195 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

