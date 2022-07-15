Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMRAY. Cheuvreux began coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

