Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

