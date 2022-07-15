JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $1.30 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

