JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.
OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $1.30 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)
