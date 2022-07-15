Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.6465 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

