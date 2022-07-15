BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

