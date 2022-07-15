Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Down 97.6% in June

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

