Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 97.7% in June

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the June 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 27.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 661,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Shares of SLVO opened at $3.79 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.