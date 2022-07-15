Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 183400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Blackrock Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market cap of C$97.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

