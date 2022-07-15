Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 275000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

