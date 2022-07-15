Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 149000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07.
Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)
See Also
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.