Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 149000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

