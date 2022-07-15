Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 13450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

ITR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.77.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

