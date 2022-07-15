Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

ANET opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $117.43. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

