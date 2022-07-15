Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

