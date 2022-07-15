JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to C$148.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

