Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shimao Group stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.
