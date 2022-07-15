Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shimao Group stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

