Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $35.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

