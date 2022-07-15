Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CODYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($78.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($73.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($62.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($87.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

