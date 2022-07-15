PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 2,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 570,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in PowerSchool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PowerSchool by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

