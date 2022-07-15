Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $330.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $264.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.