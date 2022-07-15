CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $80.65 on Thursday. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.