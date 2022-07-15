Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

