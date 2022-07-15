iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. iRobot has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 225.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 758.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 42.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

