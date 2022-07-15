iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.80

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 35265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
