SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

