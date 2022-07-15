Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.92 on Friday. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

