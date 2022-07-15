Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,620.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,163,567 shares of company stock valued at $42,610,631. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flywire by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.