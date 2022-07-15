Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.99

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $876.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1,681.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

