Evercore ISI Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNI. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

