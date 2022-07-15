Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.17.

CNC opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Centene by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

