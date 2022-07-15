Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

CTVA stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

