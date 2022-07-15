Guggenheim Lowers VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $12.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,770 shares of company stock worth $5,129,408. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $8,811,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

