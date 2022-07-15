Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $184.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.54.

TRV opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

