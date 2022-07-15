Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWTR stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Twitter by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.