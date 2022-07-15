Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 532 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.

JAZZ opened at $155.21 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.