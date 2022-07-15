Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 532 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.
JAZZ opened at $155.21 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
