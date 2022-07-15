Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.12.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

