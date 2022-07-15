Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$1.45

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDFF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

