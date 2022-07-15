Scotiabank Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$1.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.23.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.