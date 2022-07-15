Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $1,140.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

MTD opened at $1,138.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,347.58. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 67,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

