Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

