Etho Protocol (ETHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $183,076.91

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $183,076.91 and approximately $77,974.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etho Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.18 or 0.05840214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00071413 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Etho Protocol Profile

Etho Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,708,312 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etho Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Etho Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etho Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.