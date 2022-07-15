Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $788,000 Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $9,803,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.54 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.