Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

