First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

