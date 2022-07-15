New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,613 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Nielsen worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $22.95 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

