New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,494 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Range Resources worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.