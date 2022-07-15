New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.32 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.53.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $53.43 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

