New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $162.75 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

